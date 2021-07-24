The hazy and smoky conditions will continue into Monday, then decrease as our shower and T-Storm chances increase into early next week. A cold front from the northeast will increase our rain chances for the early to mid week time period.
For the overnight hours we're looking at a slight chance of an isolated shower, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with areas of fog, especially in mountain valleys. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate with mid 60s for the mountains.
We'll end the weekend with a similar weather pattern, with hot and humid conditions and a few isolated showers and T-Storms, better coverage in the mountains. Highs will be near 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains.
Rain and storm chances increase Monday into Wednesday with a 30-40% chance for precipitation, thanks to a cold front slowly heading our way from the north. High temperatures will be near 90 Monday and Wednesday, with upper 80s on Tuesday. In the mountains rain chances are 40-50% with cooler highs in the mid 80s. At night some lingering showers and storms with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid to upper 60s for the mountains.
The chances for rain go down to isolated Thursday and Friday with temperatures back into the low 90s, upper 80s in the higher terrain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.