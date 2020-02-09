Multiple rounds of heavy rain are likely starting Monday which could cause additional flooding across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia.
A Flood Watch is in effect for Pickens, Oconee, Stephens, Franklin, Transylvania, Haywood, Jackson, Swain, Graham and Macon Counties Monday evening through Tuesday evening.
It's these areas that will receive 2-4 inches of rain during this time and given that the ground is already saturated from recent rain and high water levels in area waterways, additional flooding will be possible.
Tonight will bring increasing clouds and lows in the middle 30s.
Monday will begin on a dry note with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s ahead of the rain.
Showers will begin late Monday afternoon, and then more widespread heavier rain will move through Monday evening and likely continue into most of Tuesday.
After that batch of moisture moves out Tuesday night, more showers will develop Wednesday before another round of widespread rain moves through Wednesday night and Thursday.
This could also cause additional flooding depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.
Temperatures during this time will be in the 50s and 60s, so there is no concern for winter weather.
Things will dry out and cool down Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
Rain looks to return to the area by next Sunday.
