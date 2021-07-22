The smoky conditions are from wildfires out west and in Canada and is getting dragged into the region. This will linger into the weekend. Spend a little less time outdoors today if you have any lung concerns, or are elderly or very young.
For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear, mild, muggy conditions with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
The sky remains smoky on Friday with passing clouds and a 20% chance for rain. Highs again climb into the low 90s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Overnight lows drop into the 60s and low 70s.
The wildfire smoke should slowly diminish over the weekend, but we'll hold on to heat and mostly dry weather with just a 20-30% chance at passing showers or a brief storm. Highs stay near or just above average for this time of year, in the low 90s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s to near 70.
For early next week we'll see a slight uptick in showers and storms as temperatures remain around normal, in the low 90s.
