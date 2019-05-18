It may not officially be summer, but our weather certainly makes you think that it might be with high heat and humidity along with pop-up afternoon storms.
Expect lows tonight to be in the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate.
Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees.
Isolated storms are also possible during the afternoon, and there's always the outside chance that one or two become a bit strong.
A weak front will move through on Monday which will mean spotty coverage of these storms will be possible along with the heat.
The rest of the week looks dry and hot with highs around if not above 90 degrees in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains with limited rain chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.