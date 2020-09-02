For this evening we're looking at excellent conditions for the "corn" moon. Moonrise is 8:34 pm this evening. Temperatures slowly cool through the 80s and overnight we're looking at mainly clear skies with the full moon and temperatures falling into the lower 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains.
Asheville tied a record high at 91 and more records could fall Thursday as it will be even hotter as temperatures soar into the mid 90s..the record is 97 in 1962.
The Labor Day holiday weekend looks good with low 90s..then mid 80s Saturday and Sunday with mid 80s for Labor Day and lows near 70 for the Upstate.
For the mountains we're looking at readings in the upper 80s Friday then near 80 through Labor Day. There's a slight chance for showers and storms in the mountains and dry elsewhere. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s and 60s for the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.