For the overnight hours we're looking at showers and T-Storms diminishing, otherwise partly cloudy, mild, and muggy conditions are expected. Watch for areas of fog late tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
For Sunday we'll see another round of afternoon and evening showers and T-Storms. We could see heavy rain and gusty winds with some. High temperatures will be near normal, with upper 80s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Sunday night will be mild and muggy with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
For next week, we will be stuck in a persistent pattern of afternoon showers and T-Storms. The main threat will be torrential rain and gusty winds. It will be muggy, with highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 in the Upstate and low to mid 80s for the mountains. At night we'll see drier conditions with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains.
