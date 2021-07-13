For the overnight hours, we could see some shower and storm activity, but it will quiet down later tonight. The mild and muggy weather continues as we're stuck in a persistent pattern. Lows tonight will be around 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains.
For Wednesday and Thursday it's more of the same. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon and evening showers and T-Storms. Some storms could contain torrential rain and gusty winds. Highs will be slightly below normal with upper 80s for the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains. At night any storm activity will diminish, otherwise mild and muggy conditions with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
We end the week with warm and muggy conditions with more chances for showers and storm chances and highs near 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
The weekend will feature slightly cooler conditions because the chances for showers and storms goes up to about 50%. Have a plan b just in case. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, with low to mid 80s for the mountains. Lows will be near 70, with 60s in the mountains.
