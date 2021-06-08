We're looking at a warm and muggy pattern the next several days, typical of mid-summer. With building heat, expect a daily threat for showers and storms, with some heavy rain and gusty winds at times.
For this evening and overnight we'll see showers and storms across the upstate. The main threat will be blinding rain and localized flooding in poor drainage areas. If you see a road blocked by water, don't attempt to drive through it, find another route. Lows will only be in the upper 60s in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday heat up into the mid and upper 80s, and while you'll see a little more sun mix in with the clouds, spotty storms will still pop up late each afternoon. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
The weekend turns hotter and drier, reaching the 80s to 90 degrees with sun and clouds. The rain chance goes down to 20%.
The mid summer-like heat continues into next week with low 90s in the Upstate and upper 80s for the mountains with slight chances of afternoon showers and storms.
