We're looking at another chilly night across the region. We'll have a few more clouds which could keep temperatures up a couple of degrees. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s for the Upstate, with low 40s in the mountains.
Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny to completely sunny skies with highs becoming a little more mild in the middle to upper 70s region-wide. with lower 70s in the mountains. At night, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s.
A cold front moves in on Thursday giving us increasing clouds and triggering a few showers Thursday and into the day Friday. Highs stay in the 70s region-wide. Lows at night will be in the 50s, with some 40s in the mountains.
Drier and slightly cooler weather follows into the weekend, with highs holding in the mid 70s for the Upstate, and 60s to near 70 for the mountains, with just a few passing clouds. Lows at night will be in the 40s and 50s.
