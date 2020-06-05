Hot, humid afternoons continue through the weekend, with PM storms today and tomorrow. Temperatures back off a bit next week, but rain chances linger.
This morning brings a few passing showers with temperatures in the 60s. Through the day, heat and humidity return with highs in the low to upper 80s, and storms become scattered to widespread in the afternoon. Storms should, generally, stay below severe levels, but frequent lightning, downpours, and even isolated damaging wind are likely.
Highs again reach 90 degrees on Saturday, with a few storms possible. As for Sunday, the nearby front should settle south of the area long enough to get a drier Sunday. More popup storms are possible into next week, with temperatures backing off into the 70s to mid-80s.
As Tropical Storm Cristobal makes a run at the Gulf coast, it will likely make landfall along the southeast TX or Louisiana coasts. An area of high pressure should keep the storm from moving over our area, instead it will push northward and become absorbed by an upper level disturbance.
