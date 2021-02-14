For the overnight hours we're looking at foggy and drizzly conditions with temperatures only falling a few degrees into the upper 30s.
A persistent wedge will continue the cold and damp weather Monday. Temperatures only reach the mid 40s. A steady rain will develop through the day. The rain will persist Monday night then end towards Tuesday morning, with lows in the mid 30s for the Mountains and low 40s in the Upstate.
For Tuesday we finally dry things out with sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be colder with lows in the low 30s in the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains under mostly clear skies.
We get another dry day Wednesday, but the rain returns on Thursday, then we dry out again Friday. Highs will be in the 50s, with 40s and 50s in the mountains with lows 30s and 40s.
