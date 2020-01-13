Showers will remain likely through Tuesday and Wednesday as waves of rain push through. A few t-storms are possible, then we’ll finally get some sunshine late week.
Tonight will bring more rain that could impact the AM commute on Tuesday. Expect scattered showers and temps near 60 to start the day. We’ll see spotty rain into the afternoon with highs reaching into the low 70s for many! Way above normal for this time of year.
Wednesday will bring more of the same, with more waves of rain pushing through. A few t-storms will be possible through this early week timeframe, but severe threat isn’t nearly as high as what we dealt with on Saturday night.
Skies will clear for Thursday as the front finally moves out. Temps will still be mild in the 60s for highs! Cooler weather settles in this weekend, with another rain chance by Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.