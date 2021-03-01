For the overnight hours we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s for the mountains and upper 30s in the Upstate.
For Tuesday we'll see sun early on with increasing clouds through the day with rain returning Tuesday evening and continuing into the overnight and lasting into Wednesday. There could be a brief wintry mix for the mountains Wednesday morning otherwise rain for everybody. Highs will be in the 50s for the Upstate both days with 40s and 50s in the mountains. Lows will be in the low 40s for the Upstate and mid 30s in the mountains.
The sun makes a return Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s for the Upstate and 50s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s for the Upstate and 30s in the mountains.
For now the weekend looks dry with a few more clouds, but there will be a system moving to our south with rain close by, will have to watch if it shifts farther to the north.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.