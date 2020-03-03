Unsettled weather continues through mid-week with several more chance sof rain.
This evening, any earlier downpours will be moving out and leaving some brief dry weather for the overnight hours. While a sprinkle remains possible, most will stay dry with lows in the 40s.
Wednesday brings more cloud cover, and another push of rain could arrive in the afternoon and evening hours as highs reach the 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain chances continue into the overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.
Thursday still offers some uncertainty regarding the exact placement of the incoming rain - but for now, plan on a chance of locally heavy rain through Thursday morning before the rain tapers some into the afternoon hours. Thursday's temperatures will stay in the 40s, so it will be noticeably cooler than previous days.
As the system wraps up and brings us drier weather to end the week on Friday, it's possible to see a brief rain/snow mix in the higher elevations of WNC, but it should be isolated and not last too long. Sunny and dry weather takes hold for the weekend, and while the nights will be cold, the daytime hours will be quite pleasant with highs in the 50s and 60s.
