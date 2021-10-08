Stay weather aware again today as rain rolls through our area again today. Flash Flood Watches remain in place for most communities until noon today. We break down your forecast below.
Scattered rain and isolated downpours again today leading to some localized flooding, especially through midday. High temperatures remain in the lower 70s with rain chances holding through the night, so if you are heading to a football game or Fall for Greenville, grab the rain gear. Lows tonight fall in the 50s and 60s.
Showers will linger into tomorrow morning, while the clouds start to break apart. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.
Clearing skies and dry conditions overnight with lows falling into the 50s and 60s. Sunday brings mostly sunny skies along with near average temperatures, in the middle to upper 70s.
Early next week we welcome in quiet weather and warmer temperatures. Expect a good mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures jumping into the 80s for the Upstate and middle 70s in the Mountains.
have a great and safe weekend!
