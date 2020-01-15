Showers will remain possible through Wednesday evening, but clearing comes soon. Colder air will settle in for the weekend, with potentially dangerous overnight temperatures by next week.
This morning brings a round of thick, patchy fog and isolated light showers. Throughout the day, expect on and off rain to push through, with more in the mountains than the Upstate. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.
Finally, the front bringing all this rain for the first half of the week will move out, allowing for a clearing sky! Expect a strong breeze on Thursday with plenty of sunshine, and highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.
Friday starts with sunshine but becomes cloudier by the end of the day. highs stay in the 40s and 50s to end the week, bringing us back to seasonal "normals". Late Friday night, rain will push back in, soaking the area in a cold rain throughout the day on Saturday.
By Sunday, the clear sky returns, but temperatures stay cool. Next week, despite the sunshine, daytime temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s, with dangerously cold nights in the teens and 20s. Prepare now for your pets, and anyone who may not have a warm place to stay.
