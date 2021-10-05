The rainy pattern continues the next few days, then we start to dry out for the weekend.
For the overnight, we're looking at another round of showers and thunderstorms. Pockets of heavier rain are possible. There will be areas of fog overnight as well. Lows by morning will be in the mid 60s, near 60 in the mountains.
The rain continues Thursday and Friday with cloudy skies. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected through Friday. Areas of local flooding will be possible, especially in poor drainage areas. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, with upper 60s and low 70s in the mountains.
We start the weekend with some showers possible, then clearing through the day on Saturday. On Sunday we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s, with low 70s in the mountains.
The dry weather continues into early next week with 70s to near 80 Monday and Tuesday, low to mid 70s for the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.