There will be more opportunities for rain through this week, ahead of the coldest air so far this season into this weekend and next week.
Tonight be mostly clear and cooler! Wednesday morning will start in the upper 40s for the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains. Clouds will thicken up during the afternoon, and a few showers will roll through. Highs will still reach the upper 60s to low 70s, with about a 30% chance for rain.
Thursday looks dry to start, then another shot of scattered showers will come in for Thursday evening. Rain will linger into parts of Friday, before clearing out Friday night.
Behind the rain we’ll see colder conditions settle in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the 50s and lows down to below freezing in the mountains! In the Upstate, temps will get into the low to mid 30s, leading to some frost and light freeze concerns.
It gets even colder next week, as Tuesday into Wednesday could bring the first hard freeze to the Upstate! Stay tuned as we track the cold air!
