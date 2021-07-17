For the overnight hours there could be a stray shower or T-Storm across the region, otherwise we'll see partly cloudy skies with mild and muggy conditions. Lows by Sunday morning will be near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.
A cold front gets closer to the Upstate on Sunday and will trigger numerous showers and T-Storms, some with torrential rain and gusty winds, along with dangerous lightning. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains.
For Sunday night we'll see a continuing chance for showers and T-Storms with lows near 70 in the Upstate, and mid 60s in the mountains.
For Monday and Tuesday, the cold front stalls across the Upstate keeping the chances for showers and T-Storms going. Highs will be cooler than normal with highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate with upper 70s and lower 80s for the mountains. At night we'll see lows in the 60s with a chance for showers and storms.
For the rest of the week, we'll dry out, that means the temperatures warm up again into the upper 80s and low 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.