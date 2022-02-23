For today we're looking at a cold front bringing showers across the Upstate, with mild conditions continuing. Expect highs today in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of fog for some areas, and lows in the 50s.
Thursday will bring a lull in the rain, with only an isolated shower possible and highs still mild in the 60s. Thursday night could see a few showers, and lows in the 50s.
Friday looks cloudy, with a few showers pushing through mid-late day. Cooler air will move in behind the rain, bringing temps down to the 50s on Saturday.
More rain is possible Sunday with a quick moving system, then colder air will push in for Monday into Tuesday.
