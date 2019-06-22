After storms caused damage in many places across the western Carolinas last night, another round of storms and possible severe weather is expected this afternoon.
Main threats once again will be damaging wind gusts and large hail as highs reach the 90s in the Upstate beforehand.
The main time frame for today's storms will be from 2-6 PM beginning in the mountains and ending in the southern Upstate.
Sunday will bring yet another round of afternoon storms with more isolated severe weather to go along with as highs reach the lower 90s in the Upstate.
The 90’s stick around next week and rain chances will start to go down! Expect about a 20% chance for rain each day, so most of your outdoor plans should go off without a hitch!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.