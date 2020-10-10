Overnight we're looking at rain continuing with a few thunderstorms possible. Watch for localized flooding in heavier rain. Makes sure to find another route if you come upon flooded roads. Lows will be in the 60s overnight.
Sunday will bring morning showers, then some heavier rain late day. There could be a window where we get stronger thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s, with the best chance for severe weather coming late afternoon. The main threat will be gusty winds.
By Monday we’ll see warming temps and more sunshine. Highs will get into the 80s early in the week before a cold front drops temperatures end of the week into the weekend!
