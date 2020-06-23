Expect a mostly cloudy start to Wednesday followed by another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
The severe threat for Wednesday remains low, but will be confined to mostly the Upstate and NE Georgia south of I-85 in the form of damaging wind and hail.
Lingering showers and storms remain possible Thursday with highs staying in the middle 80s.
Things should both dry and heat up by Friday and this weekend with more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s.
Rain chances during this stretch aren't zero, but overall will be very low.
Those chances should gradually climb back up during the 1st half of next week.
