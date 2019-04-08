After storms to start the week, we’ll see another threat for severe weather on Tuesday before the rain finally clears out. Dry days follow before another system rolls through toward the weekend.
Scattered storms and showers will linger through the evening before conditions quiet down overnight. A random shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out through Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s. More scattered storms will develop Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching the 70s. A few storms may become severe with damaging wind and hail being the primary threats.
Skies finally clear for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies on tap and highs in the low to upper 70s. we’ll keep the dry weather around for Thursday as well with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for late day showers. Rain chance isn’t overwhelming, but enough to where you’ll want to have a back-up plan for activities outdoors. Our next good chance for rain is this Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.