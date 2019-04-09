A severe weather threat lingers today before the rain finally clears out around midweek. Dry days follow before another system rolls through toward the weekend.
Temperatures in the low 60s this morning, expect some patchy fog and scattered showers, and a possible thunderstorm early. The mostly cloudy sky lingers today, with scattered storms developing once again in the afternoon as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. A few storms may become severe with damaging wind and hail being the primary threats.
Skies finally clear for Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The dry weather sticks around for Thursday as well with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday will become mostly cloudy again with a chance for late day showers. The rain chance isn’t overwhelming, but enough to where you’ll want to have a back-up plan for activities outdoors. Our next good chance for rain comes this Sunday.
