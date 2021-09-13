High pressure continues to dominate our weather, and it's getting increasingly warm and humid. This trend continues into Tuesday, then remnant moisture from Nicholas will increase shower and storm chances mid week.
Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with mild and humid conditions. Lows will be in the mid 60s, with near 60 in the mountains.
For Tuesday, another day of high heat and humidity is expected. Temperatures return into the 80s to 90 degrees, with a small chance at a passing shower, especially in the mountains. Tuesday night will be quiet with lows in the mid 60s, with low 60s in the mountains.
Shower and storm chances increase starting Wednesday, and last through the end of the week and into the weekend. Some of the moisture from Nicholas will work into the Upstate and mountains. Highs drop back to the lower and middle 80s across the area, with some mountain spots topping out in the upper 70s to around 80. No day will be a washout, but rain comes on and off.
The weekend won't be a washout, but showers and storms will be around. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with near 80 in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.