It's a mild morning with temperatures in the mid-50s for the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains under clear skies. Through the day we get another taste of summer with temperatures soaring into the low to mid-80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Tonight stays mild with a few passing clouds, in the 50s for everyone.
Thursday brings some scattered rain, and isolated downpours in the afternoon, as highs reach the low to upper 70s. Friday brings scattered rain and a few thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Saturday, as a cold front approaches, the most widespread wet and stormy weather moves through with much of the day turning soggy. Highs stay in the low to mid-70s, and as of now the storms don't look severe but we'll keep an eye on developing conditions.
By Sunday, sunshine takes back over with above-average temperatures, and that nice weather should stretch into next week.
