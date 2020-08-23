For this evening expect a few showers and thunderstorms...especially in the mountains...otherwise we'll see areas of patchy fog later tonight with lows in the 60s.
Back to work and school Monday we're looking at mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and T-Storms and temperatures reaching the low 80s in the mountains and mid 80s in the lower terrain.
For the rest of the week we'll see a 20-40% chance of showers and T-Storms in the low elevations with a 30-50% Chance for the mountains. High temperatures will be in the 80s and lower 90s with low to mid 80s for the mountains.
In the tropics we now have Hurricane Marco churning through the Gulf of Mexico and headed for the Louisiana and Texas coast as a Category 1 hurricane making landfall early Tuesday and Tropical Storm Laura will track in the same direction with possibly reaching Category 2 status as it makes landfall in a similar position as Marco. The moisture from these systems will miss us to the west and north.
