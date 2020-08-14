We'll see chances of showers and storms ramping up this afternoon and evening across the region. Storm coverage looks higher than in prior days...which also increases the chance for localized flooding.
Saturday still holds a chance for scattered storms...but they won't be as widespread. Highs stay a bit cooler in the low to mid-80s. Sunday dries out with only a 20% chance for storms...but the added sunshine brings highs back to near 90.
Next week looks to bring a taste of more refreshing air! It stays seasonably warm on Monday...but a shot of slightly cooler air will have highs dropping to the 70s and lower 80s by the middle of the week. 20-30% chances for afternoon rain will continue through this time.
Tropical Storm Josephine is expected to stay fairly weak and out to sea..making a turn into the northern Atlantic. Bermuda may feel some minor impacts, but the US east coast should get spared.
