For tonight we'll be looking at partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains.
Thursday will be a few degrees warmer. Under partly cloudy skies temperatures will rise into the mid 80s in the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. Showers will increase across the mountains Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s in the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
On Friday a weak cold front heads our way with only a 20% chance for showers across the Upstate and 30% for the mountains. Friday night will be cooler with lows in the low 50s in the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains under partly cloudy skies.
The weekend is looking pretty good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s for the Upstate and low to mid 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the low 50s in the Upstate and 40s in the mountains.
