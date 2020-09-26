Not many of us saw the sun on Saturday..if you did..it was a little warmer. Overnight we're looking at mostly cloudy skies and watch for dense fog developing overnight. Visibility could be less than a mile in some places so leave extra time to get to your destination in the morning. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
We'll see morning fog Sunday slowly burning off to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s..a bit warmer where there is more sun. Lows Sunday night will be in the 60s.
We start the week with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a showers and highs in the mid to upper 70s for Monday. Lows will be in the 60s.
On Tuesday a cold front will slide through the Upstate increasing our chances for showers and T-Storms. Highs will be in the 70s once again. Temperatures dip into the 50s with upper 40s in the mountains.
It'll be dry and cooler Wednesday into the weekend with highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday with cooler 60s Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the 50s then 40s Saturday morning. For the mountains expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
