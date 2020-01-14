Wet conditions remain likely through Tuesday and Wednesday as waves of rain push through. A few t-storms are possible, then we’ll finally get some sunshine late in the week.
Plenty of dense fog out there this morning - a dense fog advisory is in effect for everywhere except Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, Yancey, and Mitchell counties until 11 AM. Otherwise, expect scattered showers and temperatures near 60 to start the day. Rain could get heavy at times between the AM commute and midday, and then lessens to spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs reach the 60s to lower 70s, way above normal for this time of year.
Wednesday will bring more of the same, with waves of rain pushing through. A few t-storms will be possible through this midweek time frame, but the local severe threat isn’t nearly as high as what we dealt with on Saturday night.
Skies will clear for Thursday as the front finally moves out. Temperatures will still be mild in the 60s for highs! Cooler weather settles in this weekend, with another rain chance by late Friday into Saturday.
