The rain is out, and sunshine will dominate for the next several days. A few passing clouds will move through Sunday along with a brief mountain shower, ahead of a chill for next week.
Patchy fog this morning in the 50s and 60s, with any early clouds dissipating quickly. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the 60s to mid-70s. Tonight will bring back a slight chill with low dropping back into the 40s for most spots.
Saturday stays sunny with highs in the 60s, feeling much more like typical fall around here! Sunday will bring passing clouds as another cold front moves in. The mountains could see brief showers late Sunday, but Upstate should remain dry.
Monday turns breezy and cooler, in the 50s and 60s during the afternoon, with a cold night expected in the 30s across the entire area.
Conditions remain dry all next week, with the early week chill wearing off as temps warm up by Thursday and Friday.
