GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Morning rain dries out today, but returns with heavier downpours for Friday. The weekend looks to clear out and return to warmer temperatures.
Temperatures this morning sit in the 40s and low 50s, with clouds and widespread rain. By 9am, only a few showers will linger, and the afternoon should dry out completely. Clouds stick around all day, however, keeping cool temperatures in place reaching the low to mid-50s across the area.
Rain returns in the late overnight hours, and soaks the western Carolinas on Friday. Heavier rain is expected for much of the day, leaving a total of 1-3 inches of rain and possible flooding when all is said and done. The wet weather will begin to fade as the sun sets Friday evening.
Sunshine returns over the weekend, allowing highs to return to the 60s, though the nights and mornings will stay chilly. Monday will present the same beautiful weather before brief and spotty showers return Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.