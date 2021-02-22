Happy Monday! We have all experienced rain this morning and even a few wet snowflakes falling across the Mountains. Well now the rain is gradually ending and we will see sunshine returning.
We break down the forecast below.
This morning into the early afternoon, the rain is ending and for the late afternoon time period we'll see plenty of sun. High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 50s.
Beautiful clear skies will stick around through Thursday, with a nice warm up too. All of this is on the way starting tomorrow with high temperatures expected to jump into the 60s for the Upstate and 50s to near 60 for the Mountains.
Rain showers return Friday, lasting through the weekend.
