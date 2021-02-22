The week begins with Upstate rain and mountain wintry mix, but plenty of sun and unseasonably warm temperatures come for most of the week.
This morning, expect widespread showers with temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The mountains could see a few hours of wintry mix in the higher elevations, so watch for slick spots.
Through the afternoon, temperatures sit in the low to mid-50s as the sky clears. Expect plenty of sun before the evening, followed by a cold overnight in the 20s to low 30s.
A nice warm up is on the way beginning Tuesday and lasting through Thursday with highs in the 60s for the Upstate and 50s to near 60 for the mountains. Expect plenty of sunshine.
Friday into the weekend, scattered rain returns, with highs back below average in the 40s and 50s.
