Blustery winds will move in today, and while the sky in most areas will clear after morning rain, the Tennessee line in western NC will turn over to snow. Some high peaks could see significant accumulation, and the cold will settle over the entire region tonight into tomorrow.
Starting around 50 degrees in the Upstate, it'll only warm a few degrees by the afternoon. Expect the wind to get strong as the sky clears slowly, gusting to 25-35 mph. In the mountains, expect it to get colder all day. In the 40s now, it'll reach the upper 30s by 5pm. Wet weather lingering on the TN line will change over to snow, mainly above 3500 feet in elevation.
Wednesday looks dry and sunny with highs staying chilly, in the 40s and low 50s, with a few passing showers on Thursday with highs in the 50s.
Friday may start with a lingering shower, but clears out fast. Saturday and Sunday look dry and comfortable ahead of another blast of cold next week.
