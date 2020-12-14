We start the week with widespread rain, clearing to colder air on Tuesday. That sets us up for the potential of some icy mix by Wednesday morning as the next round of moisture moves in.
Starting with pockets of heavy rainfall, expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The rain could be heavy at times and even some rumbles of thunder are possible early. The afternoon will begin to taper off on wet weather, with a peek of sunshine possible. Temperatures top out near 60 for the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains
Tonight looks quiet, clear, and colder with lows around and below freezing across the region.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains, setting us up for another cold night at and below freezing.
The next system we'll watch closely for Wednesday. At this point it looks like there could be a period of freezing rain for part of the Upstate. It appears the the best chance of seeing some ice accumulation will happen around and north of the I-85 line, favoring the eastern Upstate especially. Some freezing rain is also possible along the NC/SC state line. In any case the rest of the area will see plain rain and those seeing ice will see rain return into the afternoon as highs reach the 40s.
Thursday through Saturday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the low 50s for the Upstate with mid 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the low 30s for the Upstate and mid to upper 20s for the mountains. Another brief round of showers comes Sunday.
