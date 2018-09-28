The weekend looks pleasant with sun and clouds, spotty rain chances.
The rest of this evening looks mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. At this time, most high school stadiums will be dry! Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s.
Saturday and Sunday will bring cloudy periods as well as intervals of sun as highs reach the 70s to low 80s both days. While isolated rain cannot be ruled out, most places will likely stay dry.
Monday keeps extra clouds around, but it should be completely dry with highs in the 70s.
The rest of the week looks to bring warmer air back to the area as highs rebound into the 80s under mostly sunny conditions. For now, rain looks to remain out of the Upstate and quite spotty even in the mountains.
