Warmer than usual conditions linger for the first week of October.
You’ll see plenty of sunshine today, mixed with on and off clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures reach 81 for the Upstate and 76 in the mountains, which is about 5 degrees warmer than usual for early October. Higher elevations have a slight chance at an isolated shower or two during the afternoon, but most will stay dry.
The rest of the week contains next to ZERO rain as temperatures rise into the middle 80s in the Upstate by Wednesday thanks to more sunshine and lower 80s in the mountains.
These temperatures, around 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year, will stick around for the week and the weekend, keeping a summertime feel in the air.
There could be a slight cool-down by the end of next weekend, but it’s a slow drop, and not quite back to “normal” for this time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.