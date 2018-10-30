Tuesday and Halloween Wednesday will bring gorgeous weather to the area before rain moves through Thursday and Friday.
Waking up to clear, calm conditions, early temperatures sit in the 30s to low 40s. Expect highs to reach the upper 60s in the Upstate and mountains under a bright blue sky and a light breeze.
Halloween will warm up even more up to the lower 70s across the entire area, which will mean temperatures dropping into the 60s during the 5-9 PM trick-or-treating window.
It'll end up being great timing by mother nature because a cluster of rain and possible thunderstorms move through the region from Thursday into Friday.
Much of the wet weather and cloud cover will clear out fast by Friday evening, leaving next weekend dry but cool, with highs in the lower 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.