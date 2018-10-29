Tuesday and Halloween Wednesday will bring gorgeous weather to the area before rain moves through Thursday.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s in the mountains and lower 40s in the Upstate under a crystal clear sky.
Expect highs on Tuesday to reach the upper 60s in the Upstate and mountains under a bright blue sky and a calmer wind.
Halloween will warm up even more up to the lower and middle 70s, which will ean temperatures dropping into the 60s during the 5-9 PM trick or treating window.
It'll end up being great timing by mother nature because a cluster of rain and possible thunderstorms throughout the day Thursday.
A lingering shower or two remains possible Friday, but safe to say next weekend as a whole will be dry, but cool with highs in the lower 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.