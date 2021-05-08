We hope you are having a great weekend! Warmer temperatures return Sunday with a chance for rain early next week. We break down the forecast below.
The light showers diminish for the Mountains tonight and we will hold onto a partly cloudy sky as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.
Mother’s Day Sunday will be warmer than Saturday. Lower 80s will return for the Upstate with increasing clouds late in the day. 70s for the Mountains. It will stay breezy with winds gusting towards 30 mph at times.
Rain will start to move in Sunday night lingering throughout the day Monday. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. We may see a break in the rain on Tuesday before another round comes through on Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will drop next week mainly in the 60s and 70s.
Have a great weekend!
