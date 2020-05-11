A Frost Advisory is in effect for the WNC mountains from midnight tonight through 10 AM Tuesday.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Yancey and Mitchell Counties during the same time where temperatures will drop to around 32 degrees.
The rest of the area will bottom out in the lower 40s with a few clouds moving in by early tomorrow morning.
Safe to say winds will also diminish throughout the night and stay calm tomorrow with lots of sun and highs in the 60s to near 70.
We should rise above 70 degrees on Wednesday in the Upstate with a slight chance for an isolated shower in the mountains.
Temperatures will continue their climb into the 80s by Friday as isolated shower chances continue in the mountains both Thursday and Friday.
This weekend is looking quite early summer-like with highs in the 80s with isolated late day thunderstorms which will likely continue into early next week.
