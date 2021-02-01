Mountain snow and blustery cold conditions will be the rule across our area into Tuesday. Sunny and cool weather will dominate mid-week ahead of rain for Friday.
Tonight snow will be likely across the high mountains, with a breezy wind and chilly temps for the Upstate. Tuesday will start in the 20’s area-wide with snow slowly tapering off in the mountains. Through the day we’ll see sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s in the Upstate and mid 30s for the mountains.
Wednesday looks sunny with less wind! Highs will reach the low 40s in the mountain and mid 50s for the Upstate, which is closer to normal for this time of year.
Clouds increase Thursday ahead of a system that will bring us some showers on Friday. Temps get milder, to near 60 degrees by late Friday.
The weekend forecast is a bit tricky, but safe to say we’ll get some of the coldest air of the season on Sunday! We could see lows drop into the teens on Sunday night! Stay tuned!
