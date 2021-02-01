Good morning everyone! We are tracking spotty Upstate rain and Mountain flurries this morning along with locally dense fog. The rain will slowly fade, but the snow will ramp up. Details below.
Overcast skies and chilly temperatures today. Highs will reach the middle 40s for the Upstate with middle 30s for the Mountains. Isolated rain will last in the Upstate with the snow picking up in intensity for the Mountains.
Snow amounts from today through tomorrow, could accumulate from 6 to 12 inches along the higher peaks and ridges and up to 4 inches in the NC Foothills. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the TN line above 3500' until Tuesday afternoon with a Winter Weather Advisory below 3500'.
A Wind Advisory will also take place at 7PM tonight until 1PM Tuesday in a few Mountain locations as winds could gusts over 30 mph.
Tonight, snow continues along the TN line, with lighter snow showers into the NC Foothills. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.