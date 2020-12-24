Merry Christmas Eve! We hope you are having a great week so far!
Click here for Weather Alerts. Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings, Flood alerts and Wind Chill Advisories have been issued.
The rain continues across the Upstate with pockets of heavier rain. A few stronger storms may also be possible. While temperatures starting cooling near the end of the event during the late afternoon and early evening hours, a few snow flurries will be possible for northern Upstate and some snow will develop in the Mountains lingering into the early hours of Friday. Accumulations of 2 to 6" will be likely across the NC foothills and mountains.
Watch out for slick roads and localized flood areas.
After that weather system, skies will clear up for Christmas day creating a mostly clear sky condition but expect a major drop in with our temperatures. It will be cold as high temperatures only reach the 30s and 40s. With wind chills down in the teens and 20s. Some locations may even drop below zero for feels like temperatures in the highest locations.
Sunny skies return for the weekend and the start of next week.
