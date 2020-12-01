Winter Storm Warnings continue above 3,500 feet for the mountains until noon today, as accumulating snow continues.
This morning, snow continues along the high peaks, while the rest of the area has a clear sky condition. The day starts in the 20s to near freezing, but with a strong breeze, expect it to feel like the teens and 20s area-wide.
Today brings the coldest air of the season so far. High temperatures will only reach 44 in the Upstate, and barely above freezing in the mountains. Tonight lows will drop to the mid 20s for the Upstate and near 20 for the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will gradually warm to the 50s with plenty of sun. Rain returns to the forecast Friday and into Saturday with some snow possible in the mountains as the system wraps up. Highs will be in the mid 50s for the Upstate with mid 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.