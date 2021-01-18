A few snow showers are possible in the mountains Monday morning, otherwise it'll be dry Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s in the Upstate with 40s in the mountains, lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
Rain showers build in Thursday and especially Friday, even in the mountains. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday with lows in the 30s and 40s.
As of now the weekend looks dry with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with lows in the 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.