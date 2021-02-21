A cold front moving our way overnight will trigger rain for the Upstate and a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain across the NC mountains and foothills. This will not be a significant system, however , their could be a light coating of ice on elevated surfaces and some roads. The main threat for wintry precipitation will be from 1 to 8 am. Tonight's lows will be in the upper 30s in the Upstate and low to mid 30s in the mountains.
Everybody changes to plain rain Monday morning. The rain lasts through early afternoon then skies begin to clear. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains. Monday night will be mostly clear with lows near 30 in the Upstate and 20s in the mountains.
A nice warm up is on the way beginning Tuesday and lasting through Thursday with highs in the 60s for the Upstate and 50s to near 60 for the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s in the Upstate with 30s in the mountains.
